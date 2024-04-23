State police look for woman who tried to steal thousands from CT bankers

Connecticut State Police are looking for a woman accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars by posing as someone else, and using their social security numbers to do so.

Troopers said the woman withdrew $6,000 from Northeast Family Federal Credit Union on Boston Post Road in Windham last Wednesday. She used the victim's information to access their account.

Afterwards, the woman allegedly went to the bank's Manchester branch and tried to do the same thing. The bank teller was able to tell the woman wasn't the account holder and she contacted police.

The woman is described as having short curly hair. She was wearing a blue blouse at the time of the theft, and she presented a fake Massachusetts driver's license as well as the victims' social security numbers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop K. All tips can be confidential.