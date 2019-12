Putnam police are looking to identify a woman they say used a counterfeit bill at a local restaurant over the weekend.

The woman passed a fake $100 bill at Someplace Special Restaurant on Saturday evening, according to police.

She drove off in a blue Chrysler 300 or similar-type car, police said.

Anyone with information on the woman should call Officer Maheu at the Putnam Police Department at (860) 928-6565, or call the tip hotline at (860) 963-0000.