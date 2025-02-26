Woman who crashed with 2-year-old in car admitted to using crack: police  

A woman who got into a crash on Interstate 84 in East Hartford with a 2-year-old child in the car on Monday morning admitted to using crack cocaine before driving, according to state police.

State troopers responded to Interstate 84 East in East Hartford around 10:13 a.m. on Monday to investigate a two-car crash on the exit 58 off-ramp and found one driver hit the back of the other car.

They said they found that a 35-year-old East Hartford woman was at fault.

She had a 2-year-old in the car and told police that she wasn’t able to stop in time and collided with the back of the vehicle ahead of her, state police said.

As state police spoke with the woman, they noticed that her speech was slurred and her body movements were delayed.

State police said she admitted to troopers at the scene that she had used crack cocaine before driving.

The driver failed field sobriety testing, state police said, and they found what they believe was fentanyl and crack cocaine as well as a glass pipe.

A family member was contacted to take custody of the 2-year-old and the Department of Children and Families was notified.

The driver was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive at a reasonable distance apart – motor vehicle accident, use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance – second offense – and risk of injury to a minor.

She was released from custody on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on March 17.

No one reported being injured in the crash, police said.