Police are searching for a woman with Down Syndrome who is missing from Watertown on Monday morning.

Officers said 32-year-old Regina Ramatowski was last seen around 6:00 a.m. on Monday. She is believed to be wearing pajamas and no shoes.

Ramatowski lives on Charles Street and is believed to be on foot in the area, according to police.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Watertown Police Department or 911.