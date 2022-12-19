Women and Family Life Center in Guilford Collecting Basic Items for People in Need

In Guilford, it's all about lending a helping hand on Monday as the team at the Women and Family Life Center is trying to meet the basic needs of their community.

The Women and Family Life Center is holding their toiletry drive. They have everything from household cleaning products to shampoo because their goal is to be a blessing to folks with the basic, every day-needed items.

The team said they are seeing an increase of people just needing basic personal supplies.

With what's going on in the economy and bills going up, they said they see a lot of people who are asking themselves questions like, "do I put gas in my car or food on the table?" and they aren't thinking about basic supplies.

The goal is to collect as many supplies as possible through December 30th and then hand them out.

"So people are in need of toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, so just basic household cleaning products for the cold weather and all the germs coming up, these items are needed even more now," said Women and Family Life Center Executive Director Jennifer Wenderoth-Holster.

"Something like is extremely important. Sometimes we have to remember in life, it’s sometimes the little things that make up the bigger things in life and just basic every day household cleaning products, personal cleansing products, they are extremely important," Wenderoth-Holster added.

The drive goes through the 30th of December, but they are handing out products on a regular basis. If you would like to donate, you can stop by the center and make a donation Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.