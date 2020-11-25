‘Women of Worth' Honoree From Wolcott Fights Cyber Sexual Abuse

At just 23, Leah Juliett is putting Wolcott on the world stage - as a 2020 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth honoree.

"It's honestly surreal," Juliett said.

But don't let the smile fool you - Juliett has experienced a lifetime of hurt.

"I felt like I didn't want to stay on this earth anymore because I felt as if I didn't exist."

It all started at the age of 14.

"Nude photos of me were posted on a global image board," they explained. "I was ridiculed and dehumanized by my peers and by strangers on the internet and I stayed silent for over five years."

That silence was painful.

"It was excruciating. I practiced self-harm. I was deeply depressed without therapy or help from my family because no one knew what I was going through."

Juliett eventually turned that pain into purpose by founding "March Against Revenge Porn."

"I'm fighting to ensure that folks around the world who are victimized in the same way know that they have access to justice."

Juliett has led marches in cities from coast to coast. The nonprofit is dedicated to advocacy, expanding curriculum and research on cyber sexual abuse.

"Seventeen percent of lesbian, gay and bisexual people are victimized compared to only 2% of heterosexuals but there's really no research on how often this affects transgender non-conforming people like myself."

"Victims deserve justice. We need to ensure that this crime doesn't keep occuring for another second, for another minute of another hour of another day. So I'm very proud of the work that we've done."

As a Women of Worth honoree, Juliett's nonprofit automatically gets $10,000 to help further their mission. Juliett is also in the running to be the national honoree. That winner will receive $25,000 for their cause.

