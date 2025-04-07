UConn

Women's sports stars continue to inspire future generations

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Women’s sports have captured the attention of many globally.

“What has led to this really like exponential growth over the last ten years is, you know, access to social media and the Internet,” Quinnipiac University Assistant Professor of Media Studies Brittani Webb said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

That attention is now on University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team as it comes home with its 12th national championship.

“UConn women is just a hub of women’s basketball,” CT Northstars Director Katie DaCosta said. “Women’s sports and just empowering women. To see that is amazing and then to have them win this year, my girls were thrilled and through the roof.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She said she has over 150 girls in her basketball program and has seen more interest.

“They’re just as proud as if they’re playing for UConn,” DaCosta said. “And it’s cool to see it and watch them represent it.”

Players such as UConn guard Ashlynn Shade realize it’s bigger than just basketball.

Local

Hartford 1 hour ago

State lawmaker fears drop in patient care quality with new employer contract

danielson 2 hours ago

Man accused of stabbing woman and killing her cat in Killingly: police

“To be role models, inspirations, to the generations that are younger than us, showing them that this is possible,” Shade said. “This was my dream, and they can do it, too.”

This article tagged under:

UConnNCAA basketball
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us