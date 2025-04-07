Women's sports stars continue to inspire future generations

Women’s sports have captured the attention of many globally.

“What has led to this really like exponential growth over the last ten years is, you know, access to social media and the Internet,” Quinnipiac University Assistant Professor of Media Studies Brittani Webb said.

That attention is now on University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team as it comes home with its 12th national championship.

“UConn women is just a hub of women’s basketball,” CT Northstars Director Katie DaCosta said. “Women’s sports and just empowering women. To see that is amazing and then to have them win this year, my girls were thrilled and through the roof.”

She said she has over 150 girls in her basketball program and has seen more interest.

“They’re just as proud as if they’re playing for UConn,” DaCosta said. “And it’s cool to see it and watch them represent it.”

Players such as UConn guard Ashlynn Shade realize it’s bigger than just basketball.

“To be role models, inspirations, to the generations that are younger than us, showing them that this is possible,” Shade said. “This was my dream, and they can do it, too.”