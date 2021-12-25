Wonderland at Roseville: Giving Back By Lighting Up Fairfield

An elaborate light display in Fairfield that's visible for blocks is spreading holiday cheer and raising money for a good cause.

The display, called "Wonderland at Roseville" on Roseville Terrace, has thousands of lights, an army of nutcrackers, snowmen, angels, and a photo sleigh booth.

The home has decorations all over, extending from the front of the home all the way through to the backyard.

It even has a Sandy Hook memorial set up in a church in the backyard to remember lives lost in the tragedy.

"Sandy Hook is a very significant part of the holiday season you can't forget," said homeowner Gene Halliwell.

People from all over the state come out to see the unique light display every year. It's a trademark in town.

NBC Connecticut

Donations left are to raise money for the 22 Shriner children's hospitals across the world.

"It's very heartwarming to have people put a donation in the box, whether it be change, bills, checks," said Halliwell.

The Shriner's Children Hospital helped Kaitlyn Klampert receive a life-saving surgery when she was younger. She was born with cerebral palsy and the hospital paid for a six-hour surgery which Klampert says gave her her life back.

Klampert, who is now 18 years old, said surgery helped her walk and become stronger. She said she wouldn't be the person she is today without the help of the Shriner's.

"Whether it's a dollar, whether it's 10 cents, I don't think people realize such a small difference can make such a big difference in someone's life," Klampert said.

This is the 22nd year this display has been up, helping kids in need get free care.

"It's all about raising money for the hospital," Halliwell said.

For more information about the annual lights display, click here.