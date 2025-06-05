Woodbridge celebrating once-in-a-lifetime 06525 Day

June 5 is an important date for Woodbridge this year.

The date – 06/5/25 -- matches the town’s zip code, 06525, and Woodbridge is celebrating the once-in-a-lifetime event.

“On June 5, 2025, something rare is happening; the date 06.5.25 matches our ZIP code, 06525. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime alignment and the perfect reason to come together and celebrate our town,” the Woodbridge website says.

The town is celebrating with morning yoga, activities, musical performances, special gifts, business specials and a photo contest.

Find more on how the town is celebrating on the Woodbridge website.