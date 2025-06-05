Woodbridge

Woodbridge celebrating once-in-a-lifetime 06525 Day

balloons forming a bright background
Storyblocks

June 5 is an important date for Woodbridge this year.

The date – 06/5/25 -- matches the town’s zip code,  06525, and Woodbridge is celebrating the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“On June 5, 2025, something rare is happening; the date 06.5.25 matches our ZIP code, 06525.  It’s a once-in-a-lifetime alignment and the perfect reason to come together and celebrate our town,” the Woodbridge website says.

The town is celebrating with morning yoga, activities, musical performances, special gifts, business specials and a photo contest.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Find more on how the town is celebrating on the Woodbridge website.

This article tagged under:

Woodbridge
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us