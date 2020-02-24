woodbridge

Woodbridge Police Seek Bank Robbery Suspect

Woodbridge Police Department

Woodbridge police are trying to identify the suspect in a bank robbery Monday.

Police said the male suspect entered the TD Bank at 128 Amity Road around 1 p.m. and demanded cash from the tellers. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as male and was wearing a dark-colored hooded winter jacket, a grey winter cap and sunglasses.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information should contact the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-387-2512.

