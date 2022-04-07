Woodbridge Police Urge Residents to Take Precautions After Increased Mail Theft

Numerous checks have been stolen out of mailboxes in Woodbridge, altered and cashed for large sums of money, according to the Woodbridge Police Department.

Police said thieves have been stealing business and personal checks from mailboxes of local residents and standalone USPS mailboxes.

Those checks are then fraudulently altered and cashed for large sums of money.

The Woodbridge Police Department is asking residents to take the following precautions:

• Do not leave outgoing mail (with red flag raised), in your mailbox. This invites thieves to steal your mail.

• When mailing a check, place it inside of a USPS collection mailbox. This should be done very close to the pickup time that is listed on the collection mailbox.

• Mail your business and personal checks inside of a Post Office. And when you receive mail, retrieve it as soon as possible.

• When writing a check, use ink. Fill out the sections of the check completely.

• Frequently monitor your banking activity to detect any fraudulent transactions. If any are detected, immediately report them to your financial institution.

• Report any suspicious activity, person or suspicious motor vehicle to the Woodbridge Police Department at 203- 387-2511.

The Woodbridge Police Department is working in collaboration with the United States Postal Inspector's office to investigate the incidents.