Former Woodbury pastor facing drug charges arrested again

A former Woodbury pastor who was arrested earlier this month on drug charges has been arrested again after missing a court appearance last week.

Herbert Miller’s name was called several times in the courtroom in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday before the judge ordered the 63-year-old be re-arrested.

After Miller missed his court appearance, Waterbury Superior Court notified police in Woodbury about a warrant for Miller.

Police in Woodbury saw Miller in the passenger seat of a U-Haul truck heading eastbound on Main Street North, in the direction of his home on Monday around 3:20 p.m., according to state police.

Police followed Miller into his driveway on Church Street and he was placed under arrest. Miller was charged with failure to appear.

His bond was set at $100,000, which Miller did not post. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said members of the community alerted them of a “suspicious incident” in early February.

A few days later, Miller was found by officers driving with a suspended registration for failing to maintain insurance requirements.

Inside his vehicle, state police said they found Miller had crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and liquefied into a hypodermic needle.

When he was arrested earlier this month, Miller was charged with multiple drug charges.