Woodbury

Woodbury police officer taken to hospital after being assaulted during traffic stop: police

A Woodbury police officer was assaulted during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon and has been taken to the hospital, according to state police.

They said the officer, who is assigned with the Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office, made a traffic stop on North Main Street in Woodbury around 1:24 p.m. and the driver injured the officer.

The suspect is in state police custody, according to state police. The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway and a news conference will be held at the Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office at 5 p.m.

