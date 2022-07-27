woodstock fair

Woodstock Fair Cancels Poultry Show Due to Avian Flu

The Woodstock Fair has canceled the 2022 Poultry Show due to concerns about avian flu.

A Facebook post from the Woodstock Fair said that out of an abundance of caution, they have chosen to follow the advice of the veterinary community.

“While this saddens us, we hope this will help to play some small part in stopping the spread of Avian Flu,” the post says.

“To our poultry exhibitors, we wish your flock of chickens, waddling of ducks, gaggle of geese and rafter of turkeys the best of health in the coming year so that we will see you at the 2023 Woodstock Fair," the post goes on to say.

Woodstock Fair is Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5.

Learn more about avian flu here.

Planning to go to any local fairs? See our list here.

