Woodstock Shelter Rehabilitating Dozens of Cats After Hoarding Situation

An animal shelter in Woodstock is rehabilitating dozens of cats after officials said there was a hoarding situation last week.

The Paws Cat Shelter said it has taken in 36 cats so far with four more to get and all are estimated to be between 4 and 10 years old.

According to the shelter, three of the cats have moderate or severe Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which is a neurological condition, and many have eye and ear issues, some of which will require surgery.

At this point, the shelter said ten or more of the cats need dental care and over two dozen of the cats need to be neutered or spayed.

Officials at the shelter describe the cats as very social and sweet and said volunteers are doting on all of them.

"We know that these cats were loved very much by their owners and we are not passing judgement as this was very hard for them," the shelter said in a post on Facebook.

The shelter said its goal is to ensure the cats get the care they need before they can go to their forever homes.

The cats are currently not up for adoption, but the shelter said once they are, it will be shared on Facebook.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Waterford Animal Control and has not heard back.