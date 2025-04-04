New Haven

Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival canceled due to weather: city officials

People take in the scenery of the cherry blossom trees in Wooster Square.
NBC Connecticut

Organizers have decided to cancel Sunday's Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival due to the forecast, according to City of New Haven Economic Development.

The event was scheduled from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, but the agency said the leaders of the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Historic Wooster Square Association made the decision Friday to cancel because of the uncertainty of the forecast.

There is off and on rain expected on Sunday.

There is no rain date and the organizers say they look forward to see everyone for next year's Cherry Blossom Festival, which will be held on April 12, 2026.

They urged people to visit Wooster Square to see the cherry blossoms when the weather is nicer next week.

