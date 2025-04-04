Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival canceled due to weather: city officials

Organizers have decided to cancel Sunday's Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival due to the forecast, according to City of New Haven Economic Development.

The event was scheduled from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, but the agency said the leaders of the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Historic Wooster Square Association made the decision Friday to cancel because of the uncertainty of the forecast.

There is off and on rain expected on Sunday.

There is no rain date and the organizers say they look forward to see everyone for next year's Cherry Blossom Festival, which will be held on April 12, 2026.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They urged people to visit Wooster Square to see the cherry blossoms when the weather is nicer next week.