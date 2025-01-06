Conn. man charged in case of body found beaten in Mass. woods

The man found dead in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, over the weekend had been beaten with a baseball bat days before, authorities revealed in court documents, as a man suspected of beating him appeared in court.

Ryan Wilcox, 32, is charged with armed assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. He was arraigned Monday in Worcester Central District Court.

Wilcox was held without bail pending a hearing scheduled for Jan. 14.

The body of 32-year-old Mitchell Burke, of Worcester was reported to Hubbardston police about 10 a.m. Saturday, the agency has said. It was found in the woods off Brigham Street.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The body was on a cart path, and had "substantial trauma to the head," according to the criminal complaint filed in Worcester District Court. The skull was fractured, there was heavy bruising on the torso and the pants were pulled down.

After Burke's body was discovered, investigators spoke to his mother, Karen Hill, who said Burke had taken her car to meet up with his former boss, whom she identified as Wilcox, the document said. On Sunday, investigators spoke to Wilcox at a home in Worcester, who allegedly said he hit Burke with a metal baseball bat multiple times, including on his head.

That led to the charges against Wilcox, who lives in Thompson, Connecticut, according to the court documents, though prosecutors also described him as living in Worcester. The court documents said that both Burke's mother and Wilcox placed the events on New Year's Eve, though in court, officials said they took place a week earlier, on Christmas Eve.

Investigators haven't said what they believe killed Burke, or where he might have been in the days before his body was found. Wilcox wasn't charged with murder; his attorney suggested there were other witnesses who may be interviewed.

Hubbardston is a town of about 4,300 residents located about 20 miles outside of Worcester.

The investigation into Burke's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Massachusetts State Police at 508-832-9124.