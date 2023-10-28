Worcester State University on lockdown: ‘Shelter In Place is in effect /All buildings'

Worcester State University was on lockdown early Saturday morning. It wasn't immediately clear what for.

The university issued this alert at 2:49 a.m.: "Shelter In Place is in effect /All buildings. Immediately proceed to a secure location on the interior of the building. Please do not go outdoors and remain away from windows or openings to the outside. Await further instructions. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

The message was also shared on Worcester State's social media.

WSU Alert 10/28/2023

Shelter In Place is in effect for All buildings. Await further instructions. — Worcester State (@WorcesterState) October 28, 2023

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Worcester police and Massachusetts State Police.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.