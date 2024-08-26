Search continues for person of interest in deadly Worcester stabbings

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are now entering day three in the search for a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a mother and daughter over the weekend.

Two women were found stabbed to death Saturday afternoon in William Rodriguez's apartment complex just off Main Street, Worcester police said.

Rodriguez, 59, was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Details surrounding the stabbing were scarce, but authorities are calling it a domestic incident.

Family members identified the victims as 58-year-old Ana Maria Martinez and 76-year-old Sergia Acosta.

Rodriguez "should be considered armed and dangerous," police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.