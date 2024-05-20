Work on Stamford hurricane barrier gate expected to have significant impact: mayor's office

The Stamford hurricane barrier gate is in need of repairs and upgrades, according to the mayor’s office, and the harbor will be shut down when the work is done.

The decision was made after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Corps received reports of vibrations and sounds emanating from the barrier in October 2022 and assessments showed the need for repairs on its gate, the mayor’s office said.

The project is in the funding phase and construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

While construction is done, the harbor will be shut down and a cofferdam will be built on either side of the gate to allow repairs to be done on dry land, according to the mayor’s office.

The closure will significantly impact the community, the mayor’s office said, and officials are working to reduce the impact it will have on residents, businesses and the surrounding coastal towns, municipalities, and jurisdictions.

“The Stamford Hurricane Barrier, a crucial shield against hurricanes for 600 acres across the City, is a joint priority for the City of Stamford and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Mayor Caroline Simmons said in a statement. “We are steadfast in our commitment to expedite the repairs while ensuring minimal disruption to our residents and businesses.”

