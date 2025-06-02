Work on Route 8 Commodore Hull bridge to begin after discovery of ‘deterioration'

The Commadore Hull Bridge, a section of Route 8 that connects Shelton and Derby, is getting repairs after a discovery was made by inspectors with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The DOT makes clear the bridge is safe for travel.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a statement, the DOT said during a special inspection ahead of scheduled work, inspectors noticed further deterioration of “gusset plates” under the bridge. They are described as the mechanism holding the trusses of the bridge together which support the weight of the bridge and traffic traveling overhead.

“If there was any concern with the bridge as it is today, they would have for sure closed the bridge all together,” Professor Arash Zaghi with UConn’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He said in his experience working with DOT, they often take the conservative approach to safety, so he believes they are taking the necessary steps to ensure safe travel despite the needed fix.

Upon the discovery, the department initiated an emergency declaration so they could begin work immediately.

It's a necessary step, according to Zaghi.

“For these types of systems, we don’t get long warning,” he said. “They need to act fast when they determine any sort of problem because they don’t get much time.”

But that isn’t cause for concern, considering how fast they moved on this issue. He again reiterated his experience working with DOT, and their approach to safety when it comes to the state’s infrastructure.

DOT has placed a 32-ton weight limit on the bridge for the time being while repairs occur and are implementing lane shifts to keep weight off the trouble spots.

They reiterated in their statement, “The bridge remains safe for the traveling public.”

Work is set to begin immediately and will occur overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. There is no timetable for the work at this point.

DOT noted they will update the timeline and note any changes as they come.

The on-ramps to the bridge on the northbound side may be shut down at points during repairs.

For those that use the bridge frequently, they appreciate a quick response to a discovered problem.

“It’s a great relief to know they are being proactive there, that’s right where I get off my exit there,” Linda Bray, who works in Shelton, said.

She said she spends a decent amount of time on the roads down in this part of the state. She is grateful a problem was discovered fast, and a fix is imminent.

“It’s worth a little bit of annoyance for a while,” she said.

DOT is also reminding drivers to slow down and move over when inside a work zone, or if there are any vehicles or crews on the side of the road.