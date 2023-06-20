connecticut weather

Workweek continues with highs in the 70s

We're continuing the workweek with highs in the 70s on Tuesday.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day. A few scattered showers are possible.

Highs will be in the middle 70s inland and upper 60s at the beach.

Wednesday marks the Summer Solstice. Summer arrives at 11:57 a.m.

Fair weather is expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

There is a rising chance of rain that develops on Thursday. The timing of the rain is tough to forecast at this point.

Showers are likely on Friday and Saturday with heavy rain possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

