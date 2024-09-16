Cheshire

Worker dies after getting caught underneath tree in Cheshire

By Angela Fortuna

A tree worker is dead after getting caught underneath a tree that had just been cut down in Cheshire on Monday.

Cheshire police said they responded to Chipman Drive around 4 p.m. after getting a report that a worker was caught underneath a tree, which had fallen in an unintended direction.

The worker, a 50-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. The man's identity is unknown at this time.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was called to the scene and is working with police to investigate the incident.

