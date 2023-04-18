Worker Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness on Fishing Boat in New London

A person was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness on a fishing boat in New London Tuesday and fire officials said the readings for carbon monoxide were elevated.

First responders received a report that a person on a fishing boat was unconscious, fire officials said. An EMT gave the worker oxygen and he was able to get off the boat on his own.

The worker who lost consciousness taken to a hospital, but another worker who was overcome by fumes did not go to the hospital, officials said.

The workers were cleaning in a confined space where the fish are kept and fire officials said there were high readings of carbon monoxide.

A hazmat team from the subbase and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded and are working to determine what caused the high levels. The Coast Guard is also responding.

Officials said there is no danger to public.