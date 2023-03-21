Norwalk

Worker Injured After Falling Down Trench in Norwalk

By Angela Fortuna

A man is being treated for injuries after being accidentally pushed down a trench while working in Norwalk Tuesday.

The fire department said they were called to an excavation site after getting a report that a worker fell in a trench.

Fire officials said the man was accidentally bumped into the trench by a backhoe operator.

Firefighters rescued the worker from the trench and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
