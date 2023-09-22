Hartford

Man injured at road construction site in Hartford

Officials said a trench box shifted and fell on a man.

Road construction accident on Retreat Avenue in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

A 27-year-old man was injured when a trench box fell on him at a road construction site in Hartford Friday morning.

Hartford firefighters responded to the 200 block of Retreat Avenue after receiving a report that a worker in a trench was injured.

Fire officials said reports were that a trench box shifted and fell on a worker. 

Contractors who were at the site had already lifted the box off the worker by the time firefighters responded. 

Paramedics treated the man before firefighters removed him from the trench.

Fire officials said the man was alert and responsive when he was taken to the hospital.

No information was available on the extent of the man’s injuries.

OSHA is investigating.

