Worker Killed in Cambridge Stairway Collapse Was From Connecticut

The man who died during a stairway collapse at a construction site at a city-owned parking garage in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Tuesday has been identified.

Authorities said Christopher Stuck, a 56-year-old from South Windsor, Connecticut, was the man killed in the accident. He is believed to have been removing metal railings from a fourth-floor stairway at 55 First Street when the incident took place.

Stuck fell and was pinned by the fallen stairway on the second floor, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another worker, critically hurt in the collapse, remains hospitalized, authorities said. He hasn't been identified, but authorities said he is 41 years old.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A worker was killed and another left in critical condition after a stairwell they were working on in Cambridge collapsed.

No foul play is suspected in the incident, authorities said Thursday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is looking into Stuck's death and a joint investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Authorities have said the project at the garage has been underway for about a month.

The general contractor working on the garage was Structural Preservation Systems, LLC, a Cambridge fire official said Tuesday. The two workers were employed by a subcontractor.

The contractor does not appear to have any serious Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations. The company told NBC10 Boston Tuesday they were aware of the accident and felt terrible about what happened.