Worker Seriously Injured in 50-Foot Fall From Tree in Mystic

A man was seriously injured Monday morning after falling 50 feet from a tree in Mystic.

The subcontractor was removing limbs from the tree preparing it for removal when the tree snapped beneath him, causing him to fall onto a small shed below, according to police.

The incident happened just after 8:15 a.m. on Oral School Road.

Groton Town police, Old Mystic Fire Department, paramedics, and an ambulance responded to the scene.

The victim was flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.