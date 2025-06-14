Worker seriously injured in Norwich trench collapse: officials

A worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a reported trench collapse in Norwich on Friday.

Norwich Battalion Fire Chief Pat Curtin said crews responded to Hamilton Court for a collapse around 6:15 p.m.

Officials said a trench that was about 25 to 30 feet long, five feet wide and five feet deep, was being used to connect a private resident's sewer line with the city sewer line.

Responding crews found a person submerged under dirt at the bottom of the trench. They suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters checked the trench for any remaining workers and looked for hazards, but didn't find any.

Mayor Peter Nystrom told NBC Connecticut that the work being done wasn't permitted and likely didn't follow safety procedures.

The Norwich Police Department is conducting an investigation. The Connecticut Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was also called in to help.

No additional information was immediately available.