World No. 1 Jon Rahm to Play in 2023 Travelers Championship

The No. 1-ranked player in the world, Jon Rahm, has committed to this year's Travelers Championship.

Rahm is the hottest player on the PGA Tour this year. He has four wins already, including his win at the Masters in April.

"We want the best in the world coming to Connecticut, and Jon has established himself at No. 1 by having an incredible year so far," Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said.

As a designated event on the PGA Tour this year, the Travelers Championship will have one of the best fields ever.

Rahm joins Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, and defending champion Xander Schauffele at this year's tournament.

This will be Rahm's fourth appearance at the Travelers Championship.

The tournament is at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell the week of June 19-25.