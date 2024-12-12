World War II veteran gets ready to celebrate major birthday milestone

A World War II veteran is set to turn 100 years old on Sunday. We spoke with the man, Raymond Reynolds, who is about to hit a major milestone.

“The name is Ray Reynolds. I am 18 years old...I was at one time,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds still has his sense of humor. But it was on an earlier birthday back in December of 1942 when he joined the marines.

“The group I joined had just come from Guadalcanal, which was a major campaign in WW2," Reynolds said.

Raymond told us about his role with the marines.

“I was artillery," Reynolds said. "I worked on firing the weapons. They loaded, I pulled. It was a routine sort of thing.”

About two and a half years later, Raymond came home from overseas.

“I came back, met a girl, got married, and had a bunch of kids," he said.

Six kids, in fact - none of whom had kids of their own. That was until Raymond Jr. changed that.

Reynolds said, “He got married, and he’s going to have a kid, and I said, ‘Gee, I’m going to be at a 100 with a baby!”

On April 25, 2024, Raymond became a grandfather at the ripe age of 99 and a half years old.

While there is reason for celebration, his daughter, Marge, tells us it has not always been easy for her father.

"He's beat cancer, and he has had six kids, and he's a WWII veteran," Marge Reynolds said.

"We just love him and want him around as long as possible," she said.

Reynolds shared expert advice on how to live to 100 years old.

"Keep your nose clean, work hard, and before you know it, you will be 100!" he said.

Fun fact: Raymond and Raymond Jr. both had a kid at the age of 50 years old.

Raymond will officially turn 100 on Sunday, Dec. 15, where he will celebrate with family and friends.