Massachusetts

Wrapped body pulled up in fishing nets off Mass. coast

Prosecutors didn't share if the body, which was set for an autopsy, had been identified

By Asher Klein

A fishing vessel pulled up a wrapped body with its fishing nets about 40 miles off the coast of Massachusetts Friday morning, authorities said.

The body was decomposing and is undergoing an autopsy, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said in announcing the recovery of the body Sunday. They didn't share if the body had been identified.

The Coast Guard was also part of the investigation in Boston, prosecutors said.

More details weren't immediately available.

