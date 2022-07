A wrong-way crash closed Interstate 95 North in New Haven Thursday morning.

The crash involves a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, according to state police.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge at Exit 50.

There are injuries reported in the crash, but it was not clear how serious those injuries are.

One lane of I-95 opened around 5 a.m. but the accident was causing delays in the area.