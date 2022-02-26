meriden

Wrong-Way Crash Kills 2 on I-91 in Meriden

State police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in Meriden Saturday morning.

The car was traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 North just before 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Moments later, police received a report the wrong-way vehicle was involved in a crash with other vehicles in the area of Exit 18.

Two people were killed in the crash, police said. Police have not released details on who was killed.

I-91 North remained shut down hours after the crash.

This was the first of two fatal wrong-way crashes on Connecticut highways early Saturday morning.

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-84 in Hartford just minutes after the crash in Meriden.

