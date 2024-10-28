Wrong-way driver accused of colliding head-on with tractor-trailer in Hartford

A wrong-way driver is accused of colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer in Hartford early Saturday morning and leaving the scene.

Troopers were called to Interstate 84 West near exit 48 in Hartford around 2 a.m. for a reported wrong-way driver. While heading to the area, dispatchers notified responding troopers that the wrong-way vehicle had reportedly collided head-on with a tractor trailer and left the scene.

The wrong-way vehicle was located in the left lane of the highway near the exit 54 off ramp. Investigators said the vehicle was still facing the wrong direction and had become disabled from the crash.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was identified by state police as a 65-year-old woman from East Hartford. State police said she showed signs of impairment and she admitted that she had consumed multiple alcoholic drinks before driving.

She was arrested and is facing charges including reckless driving, evading responsibility, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, reckless endangerment and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

The woman was later released from custody on a $5,000 bond and is due in court in Manchester on November 8.