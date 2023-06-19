Wrong-way driver accused of hitting state police car on I-95 in Madison

State police have arrested a man who is accused of hitting a police car while driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Madison early Monday morning.

Troopers received multiple calls about a pickup truck traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 near exit 60 around 3:40 a.m.

A trooper in the area found the vehicle traveling the wrong way and attempted to stop it.

According to state police, before coming to a stop, the wrong-way vehicle hit the state police vehicle at a slow speed and caused minor damage. The trooper was not injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle has been identified as an 82-year-old man from Exeter, Rhode Island.

The man declined to participate in field sobriety testing and was taken into custody. He is facing charges including operating under the influence, failure to maintain lane, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and reckless driving.