Wrong-Way Driver Arrested in Montville: Police

State police arrested a man they say was driving the wrong way on I-395 in Montville on Thanksgiving morning.

Troopers received multiple calls about a car going the wrong way on Route 2A around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday.

They responded to the area a spotted a Subaru Outback traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-395 near Exit 13, police said.

Troopers were able to stop the car and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to state police.

They arrested 61-year-old Faissal Awad, of Norwich. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Awad was held on $5,000 bond and was scheduled to be in court on Friday.