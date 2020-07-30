Wrong-Way Driver Fleeing From Police Crashes Into Vehicle on I-691: Police

traffic, he struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on, injuring a 50-year-old Wallingford woman and the 20-year-old Wallingford woman who was also in the vehicle, according to state police.

The two women sustained minor injuries and were transported to Midstate Medical Center, state police said.

Goodman was charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving the wrong way on a highway and failure to maintain proper lane.

He was released on a $10,000 bond to the custody of Meriden police, according to state police.