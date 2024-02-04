Wrong-way driver hit vehicle head-on on Route 2 in Glastonbury

A wrong-way driver hit another vehicle head-on on Route 2 in Glastonbury on Friday and has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to state police.

Troopers were called to Route 2 East near exit 11 around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a wrong-way driver. As state police were heading to the area, it was reported that the wrong-way driver had hit another vehicle-head on.

At the scene, state police said a 45-year-old man from Plainville was identified as the driver of the vehicle that was going westbound in the eastbound lanes. The man showed signs of possible impairment and troopers said he failed field sobriety tests.

The man was taken into custody and is being charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and reckless endangerment. During processing, the man refused to provide his fingerprints so he received an additional charge of failure to provide fingerprints.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was released on a $500 bond and is due in court on March 5.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital to be treated for possible injuries.