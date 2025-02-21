Wrong-way driver in Hartford was intoxicated: state police

State police responded to the Hartford area early Thursday morning after receiving several 911 calls about an SUV driving the wrong way on Route 5/15 and then driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 West.

The SUV was first spotted just before 2:20 a.m. driving north in the southbound lanes of 5/15, and then began driving east in the westbound lanes of I-84 West, according to state police.

By the time troopers arrived in the area, the SUV had either exited the highway or had turned around and was driving in the correct direction.

After a short time, an SUV matching the description of the wrong-way vehicle was spotted driving extremley slowly in the right shoulder of I-384 before coming to a stop near Exit 4 in Manchester.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman from Springfield, Massachusetts, told troopers she was trying to follow her GPS and that she was confused by the roads in Connecticut.

She had slurred speech and troopers could smell alcohol, according to state police. The SUV also had a flat tire and a large amount of mud on the side of the vehicle, indicated it had gone off the road at some point, state police said.

The driver failed a field sobriety test and she was arrested. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving the wrong way on a limited access highway, and reckless driving. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.