Driver was going wrong way on Route 8 while under the influence: police

State police have arrested a Torrington man who is accused of driving under the influence and going the wrong way on Route 8 early Friday morning.

State police said dispatchers for Troop L in Litchfield started getting 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. reporting that a driver was going the wrong way on Route 8, heading south in the northbound lanes near exit 39.

One of the callers told police that the driver then turned around on the highway and was driving in the correct direction, according to state police.

Troopers stopped the vehicle, a Honda CR-V, on Route 8 North before exit 46.

State police said the driver, a 44-year-old Torrington man, had glossy eyes, severe dry mouth and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and he did not perform the standardized field sobriety tests to standard.

The suspect was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving the wrong-way on a limited access highway, reckless driving and reckless endangerment in the first degree. He was later released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on April 11.