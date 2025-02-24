Wrong-way driver who hit state police cruiser on I-84 in Farmington was impaired: police

State police have arrested a man who is accused of going the wrong way on Interstate 84 after drinking alcohol and hitting a state police cruiser early Sunday morning.

State police said the state Department of Transportation wrong-way detection system alerted them about a driver going the wrong way on the I-84 East exit 37 off-ramp in Farmington around 3:21 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers used the system and saw a dark SUV had gotten on the off-ramp going the wrong way and it was heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-84, state police said.

Troopers responded, found a black Volvo XC90 moving slowly and tried to stop the driver, but the vehicle hit the trooper's cruiser, then drove past at a high rate of speed, state police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The cruiser that was struck had minor damage and the trooper was not hurt, according to state police.

The Volvo got off the highway at exit 32 in Southington and state police stopped it.

They said the driver refused to comply with troopers’ commands and state police arrested him.

The driver, a 31-year-old Hartford man, admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and said he wasn’t aware that he’d crashed into a state police cruiser or that he’d gone the wrong way on the highway, according to state police.

They said the driver did not have a valid license and the vehicle he was driving was not registered or insured and the registration plate did not belong to that vehicle.

The man was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper use of registration, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, reckless driving, evading responsibility of a motor vehicle collision, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving the wrong way on a limited access highway, improper entry to a highway, operating a motor vehicle without a license and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on Monday.