Video appears to show woman almost hit vehicle while driving wrong way on I-395 in Montville

Connecticut State Police have released video that appears to show a woman almost hit a vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 395 in Montville over the weekend.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-395 near exit 11 in Norwich on Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

Troopers found the vehicle, later identified as a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan, as it was approaching the Troop E barracks in Montville.

When state police attempted to stop the vehicle, it turned into their parking lot and attempted to evade.

According to state police, troopers intentionally collided their cruisers into the evading vehicle to prevent it from getting back on the highway the wrong way.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver was physically removed from the vehicle. The 34-year-old woman from Griswold showed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest, state police said.

She is facing charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/or drugs, driving the wrong way on a limited access highway, engaging police in a pursuit, interfering with an officer and reckless endangerment. She was held on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on March 24.

A witness who was nearly struck by the wrong-way vehicle provided dash camera footage to state police. No injuries were reported.