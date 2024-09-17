WWE

WWE slams its way back onto NBC with Saturday night special in December

It's the return of a marquee WWE event that has not been broadcast for more than a decade.

By Bryan Mercer

Apr 7, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania XL Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Joe Camporeale - USA TODAY Sports

Watching NBC live from New York on Saturday night typically only means one thing.

But for one Saturday in December, NBC is turning back the clock to showcase a different kind of live entertainment.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

On Tuesday, sports entertainment brand WWE announced a one-time comeback of its special series "Saturday Night's Main Event."

The Connecticut-based promotion said the network special will be held at Long Island's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on December 14.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1836087817434267670

The event has a history that dates back even further than current programs Raw or SmackDown, with the premiere edition airing back in May of 1985 - just one month after the first WrestleMania.

The first Saturday Night's Main Event included pro wrestling matches featuring Hulk Hogan, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, The Iron Sheik, and ringside appearances by Cyndi Lauper and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Like the planned 2024 edition, the first episode also emanated from Uniondale, New York.

Local

UConn

UConn Storrs bookstore will serve as early voting polling location

New Haven

New Haven high schoolers find passion for printing

In total, there have been 36 Saturday Night's Main Event specials put on by WWE, featuring the likes of John Cena, the Undertaker, D-Generation X, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, and dozens more. This December's 2-hour event will be the 37th edition.

This year's program will be the first time Saturday Night's Main Event is seen on NBC since 2008; more than a decade ago. The 16-year gap is the longest fans have gone between SNME specials, surpassing the 14-year wait between the 1992 and 2006 editions.

Past installments of the sports entertainment series can be watched on peacock.

This article tagged under:

WWE
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us