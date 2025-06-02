XL Center will become PeoplesBank Arena

XL Center in Hartford will become the PeoplesBank Arena.

The naming rights were announced during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

The building was called the Civic Center when it opened in 1975.

In its heyday, the Civic Center was home to the Hartford Whalers NHL team and host to big musical acts, including Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner and Elton John.

The venue on Trumbull Street in Hartford is closed while major renovations are underway.

The renovations are expected to be completed in October.

