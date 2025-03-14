New Haven

Yale community mourns loss of Officer Gregory Swiantek

By Angela Fortuna

Yale Public Safety

The Yale community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Gregory Swiantek passed away on Wednesday after suffering a medical episode, according to Yale police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He joined the force in 2007 and has served in various roles including bike patrol, community engagement officer and field training officer.

Swiantek has a 10-year-old daughter named Remy. His law enforcement family said they'll remember him as an extraordinary officer, devoted father and cherished friend.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Greg’s thoughtful spirit shined in the small moments. He never missed sending those he loved a text on holidays, birthdays, or major life events, always keeping his friends and family close to his heart. His absence leaves a void that words cannot fill," the police department said.

"Rest easy, Officer Swiantek, your legacy of love and service will never be forgotten. We’ve got it from here," police said.

Local

Waterbury 13 mins ago

‘Not one soul forgot about you': Fellow classmate recalls boy next door

Southington 2 hours ago

One arrested after road rage incident in Southington: PD

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so here.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us