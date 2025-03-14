Yale community mourns loss of Officer Gregory Swiantek

The Yale community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Gregory Swiantek passed away on Wednesday after suffering a medical episode, according to Yale police.

He joined the force in 2007 and has served in various roles including bike patrol, community engagement officer and field training officer.

Swiantek has a 10-year-old daughter named Remy. His law enforcement family said they'll remember him as an extraordinary officer, devoted father and cherished friend.

"Greg’s thoughtful spirit shined in the small moments. He never missed sending those he loved a text on holidays, birthdays, or major life events, always keeping his friends and family close to his heart. His absence leaves a void that words cannot fill," the police department said.

"Rest easy, Officer Swiantek, your legacy of love and service will never be forgotten. We’ve got it from here," police said.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so here.