Yale Delays Start of Spring Semester Over COVID-19 Concerns

Yale University is delaying the start of its spring semester over concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the region and the omicron variant.

In an announcement Wednesday, school officials said they will begin the spring semester for Yale College and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences on January 25, a week later than originally planned. The first few weeks of classes will also be online, with in-person learning returning on February 7.

Spring break will be shortened to one week to accommodate the later start.

Students may begin returning to campus housing starting on January 14 but no later than February 4.

Lab research and work in studios and libraries will continue to be allowed with safety precautions in place.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in around 9% Tuesday and Wednesday, the highest the state has seen since it began robust testing.

The school reminds students and staff to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask while indoor with others, adhering to testing guidelines, and getting a booster shot. Students who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster are required to get their shot by January 18 to return to campus. Students who are not yet eligible will be required to get one within seven days of becoming eligible.