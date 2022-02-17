Yale Employee Reported Missing Since Early February

Police are actively looking for an employee at Yale University that went missing at the beginning of February.

Yale Police are looking for 44-year-old Anton Sovetov, a graphic designer who works in Yale's Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

University police said Sovetov has been missing since Feb. 5 and was last seen in the downtown New Haven area.

He was last heard from by Yale colleagues on Friday, Feb. 4.

Sovetov is 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Police said he has brown hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a beard.

"Mr. Sovetov is a beloved member of Yale’s staff. News of his being missing is hard not only on his OPAC colleagues, but also on other members of the Yale community. Yale encourages those most acutely affected to make use of the support services available to the university community," Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Ronnell Higgins said in a statement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or New Haven Police at 203-946-6316. People can also contact police through the LiveSafe app - information can be anonymous and will remain confidential.