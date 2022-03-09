Yale Employee Who Disappeared in February Is Still Missing

A Yale University employee has been missing for more than a month and the university and New Haven police are asking for help to find him as they continue to search.

Anton Sovetov, a 44-year-old graphic designer, works in the Yale Office of Public Affairs & Communications and lives in New Haven.

The last time he was in touch with his colleagues was on Friday, Feb. 4, according to Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins. A missing person poster says he has been missing since Feb. 5 and was last seen in downtown New Haven.

“The Yale Police Department and the New Haven Police Department seek any information that might be helpful in locating him,” Higgins said in a statement.

Sovetov is a 2016 graduate of the Yale School of Art and joined the university staff in 2017.

He is about 6-feet-2, weighs around 200 pounds, and has a beard and short brown hair.

“Mr. Sovetov is a beloved member of Yale’s staff,” Higgins said in a statement. “News of his being missing is hard not only on his OPAC colleagues, but also on other members of the Yale community. Yale encourages those most acutely affected to make use of the support services available to the university community.”

Nate Nickerson, Yale’s vice president for communications, said the office of public affairs and communications is “grateful for the intense and concerted work being done by the Yale Police Department, the New Haven Police Department, and other law-enforcement agencies. We remain optimistic and look with hope for Anton’s safe return.”

Yale University police and New Haven police have been working with other agencies to find Sovetov.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or New Haven Police at 203-946-6316, or send an anonymous text tip through the LiveSafe app.