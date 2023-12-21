Yale graduate student assaulted during attempted robbery

Someone assaulted a Yale graduate student while trying to steal her purse in New Haven and police are investigating.

The student was near 196 Crown St. just after 1 a.m. on Saturday when someone came up behind her, tried to grab her purse and assaulted her, according to Yale University police.

The person who assaulted the student ran off on Crown Street toward College Street.

Police said he had short hair and was wearing a black jacket and a black ski mask.

The student declined medical attention.

New Haven Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police at 203-946-6316 or Yale Police at 203-432-4400.